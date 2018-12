Albon completes F1 entry list by confirming new number

Toro Rosso racer Albon will use the number 23, which he confirmed on Twitter was because it’s half of Valentino Rossi’s famous 46 that he raced with in karting.

Albon, 22, who finished third in F2 in 2018, will also use the Twitter hashtag #AA23.

I’ve always been a Rossi fan but since I can’t replace the doctor himself, I thought I’d have half of it 😂😂 #quickmaths #AA23 pic.twitter.com/WaKGjYL5uE — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) December 18, 2018

Last week, fellow rookie Lando Norris revealed that he too had considered using Rossi’s number, but that he feared he’d look like a copycat for doing so.

The full F1 2019 entry list is as follows…

