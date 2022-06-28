Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Albireo Pharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALBO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Albireo Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The US$379m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$34m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$33m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Albireo Pharma will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Check out our latest analysis for Albireo Pharma

Consensus from 6 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Albireo Pharma is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$14m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 84% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Albireo Pharma given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 6.8% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Albireo Pharma which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Albireo Pharma, take a look at Albireo Pharma's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has Albireo Pharma's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Albireo Pharma's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.