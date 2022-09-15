Albioma : Success of the friendly Tender Offer initiated by KKR

PRESS RELEASE

Paris La Défense, 15 September 2022

Success of the friendly Tender Offer initiated by KKR

KKR now holds 92.19% of Albioma’s capital

Albioma and KKR announce the results of the friendly Tender Offer for all Albioma securities (the “Offer”) published by the Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) following the closure of the second offer period on 9 September 2022.

Following the closure of the second offer period initiated by KKR, 2.536.724 shares and 223 warrants (BSAAR) were tendered. Following settlement-delivery of the reopened offer, scheduled on 26 September 2022, KKR will hold 29.887.142 shares representing 92.19% of Albioma’s capital and voting rights, and 551.428 warrants (BSAAR) amounting to 99.99% of all outstanding BSAARs.

In accordance with its intention expressed in the offer document, KKR will apply to the AMF for the implementation of the mandatory squeeze-out procedure on Albioma shares and BSAARs at the same prices as those of the Offer, i.e. EUR 50 per share and EUR 29.10 per BSAAR.

The trading of Albioma shares and BSAARs has been suspended since 14 September 2022.

The Offer Document, the Response Document and the results of the Offer published today by the AMF are available on the websites of Albioma (www.albioma.com) and of the AMF (https://www.amf-france.org/en).

Warning:

This press release does not constitute an offer to acquire shares.

This release was prepared for informative purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public. The circulation of this release, the bid and its acceptance can be the subject of specific regulations or restrictions in some countries. The bid is not intended for those who are subject to such restrictions, neither directly nor indirectly, and is not likely to be the subject of any acceptance in a country where the bid would be the object of such restrictions. This release is not intended to be circulated in these countries. Consequently, those in possession of this release are advised to inform themselves about local restrictions that may be applicable and to conform to these.

The initiator and Albioma accept no responsibility for any potential violation of these restrictions.

It is anticipated that the bid will be open to the United States of America in compliance with Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as it was modified (the “U.S. Exchange Act”), and in compliance with the exceptions set by Rule 14d-1(d) of the U.S. Exchange Act.

Forward-looking statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements. These can be identified through the use of terms such as “prospects”, “believe”, “think”, “expect”, “potential”, “continue”, “can”, “should”, “seek”, “around”, “predict”, “intend”, “will be”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, the negative use of these terms, other comparable terms or statements that do not strictly relate to real proven facts, including but not limited to, statements related to: the proposed transaction; the operation of the acquired company after effecting the transaction; the growth opportunities and other synergies resulting from the transaction; and the expected time of effecting the proposed transaction. The forward-looking statements are based on KKR’s beliefs, hypotheses, and expectations, considering all the information currently at its disposal. These beliefs, hypotheses and expectations can evolve according to numerous events or factors, which are not all known to KKR, nor under its control. If a change occurs, KKR’s activities, financial situation, liquidities, and operational results can vary markedly from those expressed in projected statements. The following factors, amongst others, could have an impact on real results compared to forward-looking statements: the inability to reap expected benefits of the proposed transaction in the expected period; unforeseen liabilities, integration costs and other supplementary costs related to the proposed transaction and to the calendar; the availability and the cost of financing the proposed transaction; changes in Albioma’s activities; any delays or difficulties in obtaining the required authorisation; the inability to effect the transaction; the ability of the acquired company to maintain commercial relationships after the proposed transaction; the inability to reap the advantages or effect the changes in the commercial strategies of KKR or of the acquired company, including the capacity to gain the anticipated synergies, strategic partnerships or other transactions; the availability, methods and distribution of capital; the availability of qualified personnel and the recruitment and retention fees of this personnel; and the increased competition. 

All forward-looking statements are only valid at the date of this press release. KRR expressly accepts no obligation nor commitment to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events arising after the date at which these statements were made, except if demanded by law or regulations in force. Past performances do not anticipate future results. This press release does not constitute an offer of sales nor the invitation of an offer of shares in any jurisdiction.

About Albioma

Contacts

An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass, photovoltaics and geothermal energy.

The Group operates in Overseas France, mainland France, Mauritius, Brazil and Turkey.

For 30 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is also the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France where it builds and operates innovative projects with storage, as well as in mainland France.

In 2021, the Group acquired its first geothermal energy power plant in Turkey. This activity will develop in 2022 with the acquisition of a second GEPP in the same region.

Investors
Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com

Brunswick Group

Guillaume Maujean

+33 (0)6 67 74 36 89

gmaujean@brunswickgroup.com

Aurélia de Lapeyrouse

+33 (0)6 21 06 40 33

adelapeyrouse@brunswickgroup.com

 

 

Albioma is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B, and eligible for SRD, PEA and PEAPME. It is a part of the SBF 120 and the CAC Mid 60.

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

www.albioma.com


About KKR

Contacts

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Media

FGS Global
Nathalie Falco
+33 (0)6 30 64 90 15

nathalie.falco@fgsglobal.com

Xavier Mas

+33 (0)7 71 95 69 60

xavier.mas@fgsglobal.com

 

 

 

www.kkr.com

 

 

 

 

 

Attachment


