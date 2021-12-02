Albioma : Opening of the exercise period and admission to trading on Euronext Growth of the BSAAR warrants issued in 2018

Press release

Paris La Défense, 02 December 2021

Opening of the exercise period and admission to trading on Euronext Growth of the BSAAR warrants issued in 2018

Albioma announces that the exercise and liquidity period for the redeemable share subscription and/or purchase warrants (BSAAR) issued in 2018 will be open from 6 December 2021 to 4 December 2024.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the BSAAR warrants, the 1,071,731 BSAAR warrants issued, currently divided among 31 subscribers (including the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who himself is assigned 110,650 BSAAR warrants), will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth on 6 December 2021 under ISIN code FR0013368438.

For three years, the BSAAR warrants will be exercisable at a unit price of €20.90, each BSAAR giving right to one Albioma share. The majority of the BSAAR warrants will be exercised through the delivery of Albioma's treasury shares.

The terms and conditions of the BSAAR warrants are available on the Company's website, www.albioma.com.

Next on the agenda: Full-year results for the 2021 financial year, on 02 March 2021 (before trading)

About Albioma Contacts Albioma is an independent renewable energy producer, supporting the energy transition with renewable energies (biomass, solar power and geothermal).



The Group operates in the French overseas departments, mainland France,



Mauritius, Brazil and Turkey.



For 25 years it has been developing a unique partnership with the sugar industry, producing renewable energy from bagasse, a fibrous residue of sugar cane.



Albioma is also the leading generator of photovoltaic power overseas, where it constructs and operates innovative projects with integrated storage capabilities, and in mainland France.



The Group has recently announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey. Investors

Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00



Media

Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65

presse@albioma.com Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment A, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.



The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. www.albioma.com





