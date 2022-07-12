Albioma : For the attention of pure registered shareholders: Practical details for participating in the takeover bid
Paris La Défense, 12 July 2022
For the attention of pure registered shareholders: Practical details for participating in the takeover bid
As part of the takeover bid (“the Bid”) for KKR, which began on 23rd June and which concludes on 27th July 2022, Albioma provided clarifications today to aid pure registered shareholders who wish to bring their shares to the Bid.
Only shares registered as “bearer shares” or “administered registered shares” can be brought to the Bid. Therefore, pure registered shares must be converted in order to be brought to the Bid.
Albioma invites the shareholders in question wishing to bring their shares to the Bid to find out more as soon as possible by visiting the dedicated section on its website.
