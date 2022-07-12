Albioma : For the attention of pure registered shareholders: Practical details for participating in the takeover bid

ALBIOMA
·2 min read
ALBIOMA
ALBIOMA

PRESS RELEASE

Paris La Défense, 12 July 2022

For the attention of pure registered shareholders: Practical details for participating in the takeover bid

As part of the takeover bid (“the Bid”) for KKR, which began on 23rd June and which concludes on 27th July 2022, Albioma provided clarifications today to aid pure registered shareholders who wish to bring their shares to the Bid.

Only shares registered as “bearer shares” or “administered registered shares” can be brought to the Bid. Therefore, pure registered shares must be converted in order to be brought to the Bid.

Albioma invites the shareholders in question wishing to bring their shares to the Bid to find out more as soon as possible by visiting the dedicated section on its website.

About Albioma

Contacts

An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass, photovoltaics and geothermal energy.

Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil.

For 30 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.

In 2021, the Group acquired its first geothermal energy power plant, in Turkey. This activity is being ramped up in 2022, via the acquisition of a second GEPP in the same region.

Albioma shares are listed on NYSE EURONEXT PARIS (sub B) and eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD) and PEA-PME plans (ISIN FR0000060402 – ticker: ABIO).

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Investor
Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

 

Media
Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com

Brunswick Group

Guillaume Maujean

+33 (0)6 67 74 36 89

gmaujean@brunswickgroup.com

Aurélia de Lapeyrouse

+33 (0)6 21 06 40 33

adelapeyrouse@brunswickgroup.com

 

 

 

www.albioma.com

 

 

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

