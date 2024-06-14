Albies leads Braves against the Rays after 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (33-36, fifth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (36-30, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (2-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (8-2, 3.01 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -213, Rays +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Tampa Bay Rays after Ozzie Albies had four hits against the Orioles on Thursday.

Atlanta has a 19-12 record in home games and a 36-30 record overall. The Braves are 24-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tampa Bay has a 14-13 record on the road and a 33-36 record overall. The Rays have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .305.

Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 57 RBI for the Braves. Albies is 11-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 24 extra base hits (14 doubles and 10 home runs). Brandon Lowe is 10-for-39 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .202 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rays: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

Rays: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press