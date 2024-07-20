Albies drives in winning run in 10th as Braves beat Cardinals 3-2 in opener of split doubleheader

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a sacrifice fly with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday in the first game of a split doubleheader.

Adam Duvall, Atlanta's designated runner, advanced to third base on Zack Short's sacrifice bunt off Chris Roycroft (1-2). Roycroft walked Jarred Kelenic, who was in a 0-for-25 slump, before Albies' game-winning fly ball to center field.

With Pedro Pagés standing on third base for St. Louis, Alec Burleson lined into a double play off Pierce Johnson (3-1) to end the 10th.

St. Louis right-hander Kyle Gibson allowed only three hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings before the Cardinals' bullpen blew a 2-0 lead.

Nolan Arenado homered for St. Louis. Eddie Rosario hit a tying two-run shot for Atlanta in the seventh.

Friday night's scheduled opener of the three-game series was postponed by rain, forcing the doubleheader.

Making his fourth start of the season in the opening game, Gibson recorded six strikeouts with two walks.

Atlanta starter Charlie Morton allowed one run on six hits in six innings.

Burleson's single off Morton drove in Masyn Winn to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the sixth. Winn led off with a hit to right field that bounced under Duvall's glove. Winn was awarded a triple.

Arenado led off the seventh with his ninth homer of the season, a shot off Dylan Lee just beyond left fielder Eddie Rosario's reach.

The doubleheader was the Cardinals' fifth of the season, third of the month and second against Atlanta. The teams split a doubleheader in St. Louis on June 26.

There was more rain Saturday, delaying the first pitch of the first game by 13 minutes.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: More was involved with closer Ryan Helsley's decision to skip the All-Star Game than just load management. Manager Oliver Marmol said nagging hip tightness influenced the decision. Helsley, who leads the majors with 32 saves, was available on Saturday. The right-hander has appeared in 41 games and his career high is 54.

UP NEXT

Atlanta rookie right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4, 4.43) will face right-hander Miles Mikolas (7-8, 5.13) in Sunday's series finale.

Charles Odum, The Associated Press