Alberto Machado vs. Andrew Cancio: Fight date, time, price, how to watch and live stream

One of boxing's rising stars makes his 2019 debut on Saturday, Feb. 9, when Alberto Machado defends the WBA (regular) super featherweight championship against Andrew Cancio from the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif., live and exclusively on DAZN.

Machado (21-0, 17 KOs) burst onto the scene in July when he destroyed Jezreel Corrales by ninth-round knockout to capture the WBA belt. Since then, Machado has beaten Rafael Mensah, and he wrecked Yuandale Evans by first-round KO in October. Out of Machado's last 16 fights, he has won 14 by (T)KO, with 12 of those inside of two rounds.

Cancio (19-4-2, 14 KOs) earned the title opportunity by winning four of his last five fights, with three of those coming via stoppage. The 30-year-old always comes to fight and will not concede anything to Machado.

Join DAZN to watch Machado vs. Cancio

For Machado to get the premier fights in the division against Miguel Berchelt, Gervonta Davis and Tevin Farmer, he is going to have to get through a tough out in Cancio.

When is Alberto Machado vs. Andrew Cancio?

Alberto Machado vs. Andrew Cancio takes place on Saturday, Feb. 9. The undercard begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 9 p.m. Machado and Cancio are expected to enter the ring around 11:45 p.m.

How do I watch Alberto Machado vs. Andrew Cancio?

The Alberto Machado vs. Andrew Cancio fight is not available via traditional pay-per-view methods. Instead, fans in North America can take advantage of a 30-day free trial to watch the fight online with DAZN, the global sports live-streaming service.

DAZN is available on a variety of platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Playstation 3, as well as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari browsers via DAZN.com.

How much does the Alberto Machado vs. Andrew Cancio fight cost?

A new subscriber to DAZN gets the first month of service free, which means the Machado vs. Cancio fight would come at no cost. If you have previously signed up for DAZN, the fight is included as part of your $9.99 monthly subscription.

A subscription also includes access to all of DAZN’s live events, as well as highlights, replays, behind-the-scenes features, original shows and live news reports. Archived fights of Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez and more are also part of the subscription. There is no contract, so DAZN subscribers can cancel at any time.

Where is the Alberto Machado vs. Andrew Cancio fight?

Alberto Machado and Andrew Cancio will fight at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.

Alberto Machado vs. Andrew Cancio betting odds

According to ProBoxingOdds.com, Alberto Machado is a -5,000 favorite, which means you'll need to bet $5,000 to win $100. Meanwhile, Cancio is a +1725 underdog, meaning if you bet $100, you could win $1,725.

Alberto Machado record and bio

Name: Alberto Machado

Nationality: Puerto Rican

Born: Oct. 6, 1996

Height: 5-10 1/2

Reach: 72 inches

Total fights: 21

Record: 21-0 with 17 knockouts













Andrew Cancio record and bio

Name: Andrew Cancio

Nationality: American

Born: Oct. 21, 1988

Height: 5-6

Reach: 68 inches

Total fights: 25

Record: 19-4-2 with 14 knockouts













Alberto Machado vs. Andrew Cancio fight card

Matchup Class Belt Alberto Machado vs. Andrew Cancio Super Featherweight WBA (regular) Rey Vargas vs. Franklin Manzanilla Junior Featherweight WBC Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Charles Huerta Super Featherweight ... Genaro Gamez vs. Ivan Delgado Lightweight ... Oscar Duarte vs. Adrian Estrella Lightweight ... Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Lolito Sonsona Junior Featherweight ...



