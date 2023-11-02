Some of Alberta's ski hills to open this weekend for keeners looking to hit the slopes

Skiers enjoy the Lake Louise Ski Resort in this 2018 file photo. The ski hill is opening Friday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The race is on to fire up the lifts at Alberta ski hills — with some opening this weekend.

Matt Mosteller, senior vice-president for Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, which operates the Nakiska Ski Area, said the weather is creating an optimal start to the season. That hill will open on Saturday.

"We rarely get the combination of cold temperatures and natural snowfall. And this season it's magic," he said, adding that 25 centimetres of snowfall and cooler temperatures over the past couple of weeks will make for a more durable surface on the hill.

He said the ski hill will start with seven or eight runs on the upper part of the mountain — consisting only of intermediate and expert terrain.

And, he said, next week there will be more runs available for skiers.

"We keep doing our snow dance. We call it thanking Mother Nature for the snowfall and it is great. We're fortunate in Alberta to have a season where we can kick off earlier than most in North America," he said on the Calgary Eyeopener.

In a social media post, Lake Louise Ski Resort said it would also be opening for the season on Friday.

David Finch, marketing professor at Mount Royal University, said Alberta's 32 ski hills are a significant part of the province's economy, contributing several billion dollars a year.

He said this is a good location for ski enthusiasts. After skiing in Alberta, Finch said, he immediately approached his boss for a transfer to Calgary from Ottawa.

"In the Calgary context, we're twice as likely to ski relative to most of the rest of the province and the rest of the country. So we've been a magnet forever for skiers," he said.

Andre Quenneville, general manager at Mt. Norquay Ski Resort, said it will open on its target date: Friday. He expects to see up to a thousand people out on the slopes.

Norquay will start with two lifts open, he said, and the rest of the lifts are set to open in the next few weeks.

"It's early season. People want to test their gear and get started for the season. So it's definitely the keeners that are coming out, and we'll be ready for them."

The spokesperson for Banff's Sunshine Village said the operation is aiming to open Nov. 9 — dependent on snow.

The Canada Olympic Park ski hill in Calgary is slated to open Nov. 24.