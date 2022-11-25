Alberta's famous 'wage premium' rapidly eroding, experts say

·4 min read

CALGARY — Worker paycheques in the province that once led the country in wage growth have flatlined, but experts say the double whammy of inflation and labour shortages mean Alberta businesses are poised to face a reckoning on wages soon.

For years, Alberta workers have been the highest paid in the country thanks to the province's lucrative oil and gas sector. During the oilsands boom of a decade ago, Alberta's so-called wage premium was startling — in 2013, for example, the average weekly wage in the western province was a whopping 23 per cent higher than the national average.

That premium has eroded over the last seven or so years due to a lengthy oil price downturn, though the most recent data from Statistics Canada shows that in 2022, workers in Alberta still enjoy the highest wages in the country ($1,266 on average per week in September compared to the national average of $1,175 per week).

But where Alberta really stands out right now is in the stagnancy of its wages. Despite tight labour markets and the latest oil price boom, Alberta has seen the weakest wage growth of any province over the last two years, according to Statistics Canada.

Nationally, wages are up seven per cent over the last two years, while in Alberta, they’re up less than one per cent. In some industry sectors, Alberta's wages are actually falling, while the same sectors are experiencing wage growth in other provinces.

"The gap is closing, and it's closing pretty quickly," said Mike Holden, chief economist for the Business Council of Alberta.

"In the short term, it's a concern because it means inflation is taking a bigger bite out of Albertans' households' than the rest of Canada. Albertans' wages are not rising fast enough to offset the effects of inflation they're experiencing."

There are a variety of reasons why paycheques in Alberta haven't been increasing as fast as the cost of living, Holden said.

One factor is that the major oilsands expansion which drove Alberta's last economic boom and helped to spur higher wages in the province is over. While oil companies are earning healthy profits right now, they're funneling them into debt repayment and shareholder returns rather than capital projects and construction.

In fact, while Alberta has seen job growth in the last year, much of that growth has been in relatively low-paying industries such as food services and accommodation.

Canada's inflation rate held steady at 6.9 per cent last month (6.8 per cent for Alberta). But Holden added Alberta employers may be more reticent than employers in the rest of Canada to raise wages in response to inflation, simply because they know Alberta workers still earn more on average than the rest of the country.

Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labour, said he also blames the provincial government for a series of moves he says add up to a "de facto wage suppression strategy." These include the United Conservative Party's crackdown on public-sector wages, as well as its changes to labour law that have made it more difficult for Albertans to join unions and therefore negotiate wages collectively, he said.

“Wages that don’t keep up with inflation don’t just create a problem for individual workers, they also create a problem for the broader economy," McGowan said.

"Because if our wages don’t keep up, we’re going to have a harder time attracting people to work in this province and that’s just going to exacerbate things like the labour shortage.”

There are close to 100,000 vacant job openings in Alberta right now, and according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, 34 per cent of small businesses in the province are experiencing labour shortages that impact their operations.

But Annie Dormuth, Alberta spokeswoman for the CFIB, said simply raising wages is not a solution for small business owners who are themselves dealing with rising interest rates as well as inflationary and supply chain pressures.

"Many of our members have explored ways to attract workers like raising wages, or offering more competitive benefits. They are exploring all of their options to meet their capacity needs right now," Dormuth said.

"But in many cases hiking wages also means hiking prices, and many are hesitant to do that because they know their customers are also struggling with the cost of living right now."

Holden said it's likely many employers will have no choice but to take action on wages in the year ahead, if they want to continue to recruit and retain staff.

“We have heard from a number of our member companies that even though they’ve resisted wage growth up until this point, a lot of them are feeling pressure to do so," he said.

But he said what Alberta really needs is economic growth, because raising wages simply to offset inflation is a recipe for more inflation.

"In the long term, you always want to see wage growth but you want to see wage growth for the right reason. And that’s productivity growth," Holden said.

"Real, sustainable wage growth is the kind you want to see."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2022.

Amanda Stephenson, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Want $250 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 4,060 Shares of This TSX Stock

    Here’s a TSX dividend stock that could help you earn monthly passive income to make you feel more financially secure. The post Want $250 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 4,060 Shares of This TSX Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • ‘Nepo Babies’ of Famous Parents Say They Did It Their Way. No One Is Buying It.

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyLike a virus that refuses to be cured, the celebrity nepotism debate—a.k.a. the escalating trend of identifying famous “nepo babies” who accessed their chosen industry by riding on the coattails of their parents—has once again risen to the surface of acidic internet discourse due to a flurry of strangely similar interviews given by young stars in the past week. Zoe Kravitz, daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, told GQ in an interview

  • Luisana Lopilato cheers on Argentina during the World Cup with the 'prettiest' manicure

    The actress is paying tribute to her home country of Argentina in a new Instagram post taken in Canada.

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Heinicke wins starting job after Commanders top Texans 23-10

    HOUSTON (AP) — After Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to yet another win, coach Ron Rivera made the announcement that had become inevitable: Heinicke is no longer the backup to Carson Wentz. Heinicke threw for 191 yards to improve to 4-1 as a starter, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Commanders rolled to a 23-10 win over the hapless Houston Texans on Sunday. Heinicke, thrust into the starting role when Wentz fractured a finger, had another solid perfo

  • Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

    DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fum

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Kuzma scores 28 points, Wizards beat Hornets; Beal limps off

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and the Washington Wizards, after watching star Bradley Beal limp off in the last minute, beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102 on Sunday night. Beal scored 26 points, but wasn't on the floor for the final 9.8 seconds despite Washington being up just two points. He walked with a slight limp to the locker room before the game ended after taking a knee to the thigh. Beal received extensive treatment after the game and did not me

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Cousins, Vikings rebound from blowout to beat Patriots 33-26

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week. Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen with 9:34 left to push Minnesota past the New England Patriots in a 33-26 victory Thursday night. Justin Jefferson had 139 receiving yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins, who delivered the clutch performance

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Vikings eager to work after being exposed by Cowboys

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL this season is as competitive as ever, with all-time record rates of close games and comeback wins. Only a scant few teams are either out of contention or way ahead of the pack. That also means a collective increase in the amount of flaws across the league. The Minnesota Vikings had theirs dreadfully exposed and exacerbated in a 40-3 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys. “Sometimes these games are good to wake you up a bit and realize that you’ve got to bring it every single w

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return