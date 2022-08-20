Albertans experiencing domestic abuse can turn to a new online tool for help

The online tool was developed by Sagesse, a provincewide agency that works to prevent domestic abuse, using research from the University of Alberta. (Guy Leblanc/CBC - image credit)
Albertans experiencing domestic abuse and violence can now find resources and additional help using a new one-stop online tool.

The Domestic Abuse Resource Hub was developed by Sagesse, a provincewide agency that works to prevent domestic abuse, using research from the University of Alberta.

Through a series of questions, the resource hub collects user's information to curate responses specific to their concern, whether it's abuse related to 2SLGBTQ+ communities, disability, age or something else entirely.

The website gives users access to a wide range of accurate, up-to-date resources such as podcasts, videos, articles and contact information for service providers.

"It uses artificial intelligence to make sure that we connect people to exactly what information it is that they need," said Andrea Silverstone, CEO of Sagesse.

The resources are based on research conducted by health policy researcher Stephanie Montesanti, an associate professor at the University of Alberta's School of Public Health.

Submitted by Stephanie Montesanti
"If they have to navigate information support that is obviously confusing, that may or may not be outdated or not relevant, then that just delays them getting access to the support that they need," Montesanti told CBC Edmonton's Radio Active this week.

Montesanti's research carried out focus groups with survivors and service providers. She noticed the barriers and challenges that victims of domestic abuse face when seeking help.

She saw how people felt overwhelmed as they tried to make sense of all the available information sources and resources.

According to Sagesse, Alberta has among the highest rates of domestic abuse rates in Canada. The agency says 80 per cent of people experiencing domestic abuse first tell an informal support person.

Jan Reimer, executive director of the Alberta Council of Women's Shelters, says there are a number of different entry points to find resources, and this new online resource is another in the toolbox.

But she feels there is still more to be done.

"Sometimes, it's finding things online, but often it's having support in place for women and children, and those who are fleeing violence," Reimer said in an interview.

Last year, 66,687 Albertans were served through residential stays or calls to shelters, according to the council's annual report, which also says 6,233 women, children and seniors were sheltered.

Reimer said it's important that people get the information they need, but there are cases where the internet can't be easily accessed, or is monitored.

"We really do encourage those who are seeking support to reach out for the shelter nearest them and to speak to someone who can support them in terms of getting the information the safety they may need," she said.

Preventing domestic violence

Last year, the Alberta government adopted legislation allowing people to file applications for information about their partners. Alberta is the second province to enact The Disclosure to Protect Against Domestic Violence Act, also known as Clare's Law.

Since Clare's Law went into effect, the government has received an average of more than one information request each day.

Between April 2021 and Aug. 18 of this year, the government has received 520 eligible applications. Of those, 463 disclosures have been made, a government spokesperson said.

Reimer said the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in domestic violence. The council of women's shelters is seeing higher demand for shelter spaces and requests for support.

"This is in line with what we know of other pandemics or natural disasters," she said. "And there's a really big need [for shelter spaces] right now."

