Alberta United Conservative leadership race: No winner chosen on first three ballots

·1 min read

CALGARY — Danielle Smith held the lead after a third round of voting in the United Conservative Party leadership vote to replace Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

There were almost 85,000 votes cast.

After the third ballot, Smith had almost 42 per cent of the vote, short of the 50 per cent plus one majority needed for victory.

Travis Toews, the finance minister under Kenney, was second at just over 30 per cent.

Voters were asked to rank the candidates in their ballots.

The race was called earlier this year after Kenney stepped down after receiving a lackluster 51 per cent vote in a party leadership review.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press

