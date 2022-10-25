Alberta teen with autism still traumatized weeks after RCMP arrested him at a playground

·5 min read
Sixteen-year-old Ryley Bauman and his mother, Laura Hawthorne. (David Bajer/CBC - image credit)
Sixteen-year-old Ryley Bauman and his mother, Laura Hawthorne. (David Bajer/CBC - image credit)

WARNING: This story contains descriptions of self-harm.

Ryley Bauman squeals as he scampers across playground equipment, crunching dead leaves with his fingers and scattering the tiny pieces into the wind.

A siren from a passing ambulance blares and he runs to his mother, burying his head in her shoulder as she wraps her arms around him tight.

The Edmonton teenager, who has autism, was arrested at a St. Albert playground earlier this month. More than three weeks later, the boy's parents say he remains traumatized by his encounter with police.

Ryley, 16, was playing in a park behind his grandparents house in St. Albert on Oct. 2 when he was detained by RCMP who believed he was a man impaired by drugs.

An hour later, he was transferred from a police holding cell to hospital. Mounties said the boy repeatedly harmed himself while in their custody.

No charges were laid against Ryley and none are being considered, RCMP said.

Ryley's mother, Laura Hawthorne, said her son — who is non-verbal and functions at the level of a seven-year-old — has been changed by the hours he spent in custody.

Ryley is now often anxious. The arrest has led to major setbacks in his development, she said.

Hearing sirens leaves him panicked for hours, Hawthorne said.

"He just jumps out of skin," she said. "He just runs up to me and his whole body shakes. He is really struggling."

Scared to leave the house alone or be unsupervised at home, even for a few minutes, he refuses to return to his grandparents' home in St. Albert.

"My whole life has been Ryley, just trying to help him through," his mother said. "And this has just undone everything."

David Bajer/CBC
David Bajer/CBC

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province's policing watchdog, is investigating the conduct of the officers involved in the arrest. RCMP have also launched an internal investigation.

RCMP have said they were told by 911 callers that Ryley was a man impaired by drugs. However, details released last week by ASIRT reveal that police were informed before the arrest that Ryley might have a disability.

'Back at zero'

Ryley's father, Aaron Krause, said his son now clings to his parents and has been robbed of his hard-won independence.

Simple tasks like preparing his own meals in the microwave are now a challenge, Krause said. He no longer wants to ride his scooter outside the family's Edmonton home, once his favourite activity.

His medications have had to be increased and additional behavioural therapy will be needed to help him manage, Krause said.

"He was doing really well," he said. "We're starting back at zero again and it's a lot because people don't really understand how much it takes to get him to that point."

St. Albert RCMP said they made the arrest after receiving multiple 911 calls about a man who was "exhibiting erratic behaviour" near a playground behind Albert Lacombe school.

RCMP said they were told Ryley, whom they described as co-operative, was an adult. Officers decided to arrest him when the teen couldn't tell them his name, detachment commander Insp. Ryan Comaniuk told a news conference on Oct. 5.

The boy began hurting himself during the ride to the detachment but paramedics weren't called until after he was placed in holding cells, RCMP said.

On Oct. 7, ASIRT was directed to investigate the arrest.

In an Oct. 19 news release, ASIRT said RCMP were told before they encountered Ryley that he could have a disability.

"RCMP received a report that a 'younger male' in his 'early 20s' was behaving oddly in the playground," ASIRT said.

"The caller thought that the male could have 'some severe handicap' or possibly be on drugs, and should not be left in the playground alone. Police were dispatched for a suspicious male who was either on drugs or handicapped."

RCMP declined to comment further on the case Monday, citing the ongoing ASIRT investigation.

Travis McEwan/CBC
Travis McEwan/CBC

Ryley and his siblings had been at their grandparents' house for dinner when the teen asked to play on the swings in the park. The playground can be seen from the home's kitchen window.

The family realized Ryley was missing minutes later, when his grandmother called him in for ice cream.

Within an hour, after searching the park and nearby ravine, they filed a missing person report. RCMP called back 20 minutes later to inform them that they had arrested Ryley.

It was the scariest moment of my life. They said he was apprehended. I still don't understand why.  - Laura Hawthorne

"The whole time we were just looking for him and we didn't know," she said.

"It happened so quick. And I didn't know if he was kidnapped. I didn't know if something had happened to him. He was just gone," she said.

"It was the scariest moment of my life. They said he was apprehended. I still don't understand why."

David Bajer/CBC
David Bajer/CBC

Ryley was released from hospital with soft-tissue injuries to his head, face, back and wrists. Ryley has never harmed himself before, she said.

The parents say their relief at finding Ryley soon turned to disbelief and anger.

Krause said he called RCMP for an explanation but is still waiting for answers.

"It's every autism parent's worst nightmare," he said.

"If you talk to parents who have children that have autism, they're going tell you that their biggest fear is that their child is going to be misinterpreted, and that when they are misinterpreted, that it could lead to their harm in some way."

The boy's family has hired Calgary-based Higgerty Law for help exploring legal options.

Hawthorne and Krause hope their son's arrest helps ensure there are robust training protocols for first responders, to ensure police and paramedics can recognize autism and other disabilities.

The couple said Ryley's arrest also demonstrates the need for more community awareness and empathy for people whose brains work differently from what is considered typical.

"How was he hurting anyone?" Hawthorne said. "If anything positive can happen from this, I hope it's a catalyst for change."

If you know someone who is struggling with self-harm, help is available. For more information and resources visit http://www.sioutreach.org

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women's soccer World Cup

    AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday. Four-time champion the United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined in a tournament expanded for the first time to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four. The U.S. w

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss