Alberta shelter workers concerned about surge following pandemic

Numbers can indeed be deceiving.

Just ask Jan Reimer, the executive director of the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters (ACWS).

On Wednesday a press conference was held where ACWS officials provided a snapshot of data collected from shelters across Alberta during this year’s COVID-19 pandemic.

Shelters remained opened and continued to support their communities during the pandemic.

The data collected was from April 1 through Sept. 30 of this year. That information was then compared to stats compiled during the same time period in 2019.

While some might view the fact the number of shelter visits is down this year as an encouraging sign, Reimer knows the opposite is true.

“Since (the pandemic) began many of our members have expressed concerns about the drop in local numbers, reinforcing experiences in other jurisdictions, not just in Canada but around the world,” Reimer said.

“This year’s snapshot confirms that, provincially, families living in violence that would reach out to shelters pre-pandemic are less likely to reach out for shelter supports or residential services during this public health crisis.”

Data collected during this year’s six-month period showed shelters in the province received 21,744 calls, with 7,241 of those being for crisis support.

Also, 2,725 women, children and seniors were admitted to emergency shelters throughout Alberta.

The ACWS is the provincial organization for the 52 women’s shelters in Alberta.

ACWS spokesperson Christie Lavan said that on average about 50 per cent of the women and children in shelters across the province each year identify as Indigenous.

Also, two of the shelters in the province are located on First Nations. They are the Sucker Creek Women's Emergency Shelter in Enilda and the Eagle's Nest Women's Emergency Shelter in Morley.

Reimer praised shelter employees throughout the province on Wednesday.

“They are dealing with two pandemics, the shadow pandemic of violence against women and girls and as well as the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “They are our heroes on the frontline. They are often not acknowledged as such.”

Story continues

Reimer further explained the term shadow pandemic.

“The WHO and the UN have often declared violence against women and girls as a pandemic,” she said. “All of the focus now is on COVID. But we also know that violence against women and girls is occurring. It’s there in the shadows of the COVID pandemic and it’s important to bring that out into the open, to talk about it and to let women know help is available even when public messaging is ‘stay home and stay safe’.”

History, however, has proven that many will not seek shelter services when another emergency is also occurring.

But then the number of shelters visits will go up dramatically after that.

“What we can anticipate is a surge (at shelters) and I think we have to brace ourselves for that surge at the end of this pandemic,” Reimer said. “This is what has happened with most natural disasters and pandemics in other countries.”

As proof, Reimer mentioned shelter visits increased after situations in the province improved following floods in Calgary and wildfires in Fort McMurray.

“You see that impact come really at the end of the disaster because people are really just holding on,” she said. “So, we are bracing ourselves for what is coming in the future as restrictions are lifted, as the vaccine is rolled out. We anticipate that could be something we’re experiencing for years to come.”

Reimer said she understands why shelter visits are down throughout the province this year.

“There were more than enough pre-pandemic barriers for women and children in abusive relationships—financial, housing, child custody, transportation to just name a few,” she said. “And now there are more. They face increased isolation, the fear of contracting the virus and the pressure and the messaging to stay home.”

Reimer said many people who do require the services provided by shelters are not currently accessing that support.

“We are all very worried,” she said. “We know from our members and our partners that domestic violence hasn’t gone anywhere. It’s gotten worse.”

Reimer said besides providing some data of what has happened throughout shelters in the province this year, ACWS officials held Wednesday’s press conference to raise awareness that shelters have remained open throughout the pandemic.

“Shelters are at the heart of keeping survivors safe in community and are needed now more than ever,” she said. “They collaborate locally, provincially, nationally and globally to offer the best services they can for seniors, women and children fleeing violence and abuse.

“We understand why women are staying putting and not reaching out. They are the best judges of how to keep themselves safe. But we want them to know when they need us we’re there and ready to help.”

Ian Wheeliker, ACWS’s director of programs, also said the fact shelter admissions is down this year should not be viewed as a positive sign.

“Unfortunately, there is still high demand for access to women’s shelters across the province,” he said.

Wheeliker said data collected indicated another troubling sign.

“Our data also shows increased severity in danger assessment scores across the province,” he said. “That’s a tool we use in shelters to assess the severity of violence of women is at risk for femicide or homicide.”

CJWE

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CJWE