Alberta sees single-day record high with 1,731 new COVID-19 cases in the last day

Alberta reported 1,731 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the most reported in a single day in the province since the pandemic began.

Along with the record high of new cases, five new deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are now 14,931 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta. This includes 415 people around the province hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 88 in intensive care from the virus.

This is the first weekend since Alberta introduced new health measures to tackle COVID-19 spread that will remain in place for three weeks. Those measures include banning indoor social gatherings, limiting outdoor gatherings to 10 people, and restricting access to some businesses. Grades 7 to 12 classrooms will be empty during that time as well.

In a press conference on Friday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw encouraged Albertans to dramatically reduce the amount of contact they have with people outside of their own household, and to embrace this challenge this weekend.

"The decisions each of us make this weekend will help determine whether cases fall or rise in the weeks ahead," Hinshaw said. "So please be wise, be safe and let's all look out for each other."

Hinshaw says it will be 10 to 14 days before we see if the new measures can effectively slow surging COVID-19 case numbers.

In Edmonton, peace officers now have the authority to hand out $1,000 fines to people violating Alberta's COVID-19 public health orders, city managers said on Friday.

The active cases in Alberta breaks down among regions as:

  • Edmonton zone: 6,968 cases

  • Calgary zone: 5,446 cases

  • Central zone: 992 cases

  • North zone: 802 cases

  • South zone: 627 cases

  • Unknown: 96 cases

