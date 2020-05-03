Alberta reports 96 new COVID-19 cases

Alberta reported 96 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the second consecutive day the province recorded new cases in the double digits.

A man in his 90s from the Brentwood Care Centre in Calgary died in the past 24 hours, the lone death reported in an update released by the province on Sunday.

To date, 615 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities across Alberta and 67 residents have died.

There were 90 people in hospital, including 19 who were admitted to intensive care units as of Sunday's update, a hospitalization rate consistent with recent updates.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health has said the province's phased relaunch strategy depends on keeping infection and hospitalization rates low.

Here's how the new cases breakdown by region:

Calgary zone: 62

Edmonton zone: 12

Central zone: 1

South zone: 5

North zone: 15

Alberta Health Services completed 3,728 tests in the past 24 hours, according to the update.