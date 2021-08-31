Alberta reports 920 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

About 59.4 per cent of Alberta's total population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press - image credit)

Alberta reported 920 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and four additional deaths from the disease.

The province reported its highest test-positivity rate since early May, 12.42 per cent, as labs completed 7,487 tests for COVID-19.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased by 30 from Monday's update, while the number of ICU patients grew by eight. There are now 431 people in hospital for COVID-19, including 106 in intensive care.

Of those currently in hospital with COVID, 79.35 per cent are unvaccinated, 3.48 per cent are partially vaccinated and 17.17 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of those patients in ICU, 88.68 per cent are unvaccinated, 3.77 per cent of patients are partially vaccinated and 7.55 per cent fully vaccinated.

Active cases continue to rise, with the Edmonton zone having more than any other region. There are now 11,660 active cases in Alberta, here's how they break down regionally:

Edmonton zone: 3,660

Calgary zone: 3,176

North zone: 2,191

Central zone: 1,385

South zone: 1,214

Unknown: 34

Of the 11,660 active cases, 9,535 have been identified as coronavirus variants of concern.

As of the province's latest update, 78 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 69.8 per cent have had two doses. Of Alberta's total population, about 59.4 per cent have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.