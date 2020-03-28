Alberta reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 621

The province announced 79 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 621 in Alberta.

Up to 54 of those are due to community spread, according to the latest update from the Alberta government.

There have been two fatalities in the province, but no new ones since yesterday.

As of today, 41,691 Albertans have been tested for coronavirus.

Fifty-three people in the province have recovered from the virus.

New cases were identified in most zones. The case totals broken down by health zone are as follows:

378 cases in the Calgary zone

139 cases in the Edmonton zone

48 cases in the Central zone

43 cases in the North zone

12 cases in the South zone

One case is in a zone which is yet to be confirmed

The province has been giving near daily updates on the spread of the virus across the province since early March. While there are no local live streamed updates planned for this weekend, the government is providing an updated list of cases and other statistics.