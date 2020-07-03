Alberta reports 57 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

Alberta recorded 57 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, but no additional deaths.

As of Friday 42 people are in hospital with the disease, including nine of them in intensive care. As of Friday, 7,532 people have recovered from the disease while 155 have died.

As of Friday, there were 572 active cases in the province, an increase of 30 from Thursday. The regional breakdown was:

Edmonton zone: 240 cases.

Calgary zone: 216 cases.

South zone: 73 cases.

North zone: 38 cases.

Central zone: three cases.

Unknown: two cases.

So far 470,801 tests have been completed by provincial labs.

Edmonton's Misericordia Community Hospital continues to respond to an outbreak involving two units. Eleven patients have now tested positive for COVID-19 along with 13 staff, an increase of one positive case since Thursday.

Currently the only region listed in the watch category in the province's relaunch map is County of Warner in southern Alberta.

Regions with at least 10 active cases and a rate of more than 50 active cases per 100,000 population are considered above threshold and are monitored to see if additional health measures are required.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will not be providing updates on COVID-19 next week as she is taking time off.