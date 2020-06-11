Alberta reports 40 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Alberta has recorded 40 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, but no new deaths.

There are now 379 active cases in the province with 45 people in hospital, six in intensive care.

Two deaths previously reported linked to COVID-19 have since been determined not to have be caused by the disease putting the total number of deaths at 149.

There have been 7,316 cases in the province and almost 285,000 people tested.

On Friday the province will move to Stage 2 of the government's economic relaunch plan which will allow more businesses and services to reopen while still conforming to physical distancing requirements and other public health measures.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update the COVID-19 situation in the province Friday afternoon.

Here's a regional breakdown of cases Thursday: