Alberta reports 2,007 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Alberta hospitals were treating 649 patients with COVID-19, up 17 from Thursday. There were 152 patients in ICU beds. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC - image credit)

Alberta reported 2,007 new cases Friday, the second highest single-day count for the province since the pandemic began.

Friday's number was down slightly from Thursday's count of 2,048, which was the province's peak for COVID-19 cases.

The number of active cases hit 21,828, an increase of 443 from the day before and another high mark for the pandemic in Alberta. During the second wave, active cases in the province peaked at 20,976 on Dec. 13.

Another 989 cases of highly contagious variants of concern were also reported. Variants now account for 61.6 per cent of all active cases in the province.

Alberta hospitals were treating 649 patients with COVID-19, up 17 from the day before. There were 152 patients in ICU beds, the highest number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care that province has seen.

Seven more deaths were recorded Friday bring the total number of deaths in Alberta due to COVID-19 to 2,082.

The number doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province is 1,562,713.

As the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic set new records on Thursday, Alberta's premier announced targeted public-health measures intended to slow the spread of the disease.

Junior and senior high schools in targeted communities will move to at-home learning and indoor fitness and sports are shut down.

The targeted communities includes Edmonton, Calgary, Fort McMurray, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Airdrie, Lethbridge and Strathcona County. St. Albert was added to the list Friday.

Premier Jason Kenney warned Albertans if the curve continues to rise, more stringent measures, including curfews, might be necessary.

This how active cases in the province break down among health zones: