Alberta reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Kulwinder Singh is administered vaccine from Dr. Yvonne Kangong at a pop-up clinic in Calgary. (Alberta Health Services - image credit)

Alberta reported 153 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the province's hospitalizations and active cases continue to decline.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital dropped to 255, according to Wednesday's update from Alberta Health, down from 271 on Tuesday. There were 67 patients in intensive care.

Alberta reported four new deaths Wednesday — a man and woman in their 50s from the Calgary zone, a woman in her 70s from the North zone and a man in his 90s from the Calgary zone.

Active cases fell by 165 to a total of 2,639 across the province Wednesday.

Here is how active cases break down by health zone:

Calgary zone: 1,123

Edmonton zone: 596

North zone: 509

Central zone: 314

South zone: 97

The province's positivity rate was 2.19 per cent after completing 6,708 tests on Tuesday.

The latest vaccination numbers had not been updated on the Alberta government website when Wednesday's case counts were released.