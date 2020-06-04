Alberta reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

EDMONTON — Alberta is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

That brings the province's total number of cases to 7,091 and deaths to 146.

There have been 6,611 cases that have recovered as of Thursday.

Alberta has 334 active cases, 10 fewer than a day earlier.

Forty-eight people remain in hospital, including six in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press