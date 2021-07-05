Alberta reports 139 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths over the past 3 days

Alberta reported two new deaths from COVID-19 Monday, and a total of 139 new cases Friday through Sunday. (NIAID Integrated Research Facility/Reuters - image credit)

Alberta is reporting 139 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths over the past three days.

Forty-two new cases of the disease were confirmed on Friday, 53 on Saturday and 44 on Sunday, Alberta Health reported Monday.

The deaths were a man in his 40s who died July 1 in the Edmonton zone, and a man in his 70s who died the same day in the Calgary zone.

There were 831 active cases of the illness in Alberta as of Sunday.

As of end of day Sunday, 136 people were in hospital, including 32 in intensive care.

In total, 12,399 tests were completed between Friday and Sunday.

The positivity rate was 0.99 per cent Friday on 3,928 tests, 1.26 per cent Saturday on 4,208 tests, and 0.99 per cent Sunday on 4,263 tests.

Ninety new variant cases were identified Sunday, bringing the total active variant cases in Alberta to 541, or 65 per cent of all total active cases.

Here is how active cases break down across the province:

Calgary zone: 424

Edmonton zone: 132

Central zone: 100

South zone: 25

North zone:149

Unknown: 1

The provincial death total from COVID-19 now stands at 2,303.

As of Sunday, 4,578,868 doses of vaccine had been administered.

The province said 73.4 per cent of Albertans ages 12 and up have had at least one dose of vaccine, and that 48.4 per cent of the same group is now fully vaccinated with two doses.