Alberta reports 100 new cases of COVID-19, one death

“Getting COVID-19 is scary, and getting the vaccine protects you from it,” said Owen Ermineskin, 14, who received the COVID-19 vaccine at the Siksika Nation rural COVID-19 immunization clinic. (AHS - image credit)

Alberta is reporting just 100 new known cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours and one death.

Here's a look at where the 2,127 active cases are in the province:

Calgary zone: 1,005.

Edmonton zone: 404.

Central zone: 218.

South zone: 78.

North zone: 420.

Unknown: 2.

Right now in Alberta, there are 214 people in hospital, including 53 in intensive care.

Of everyone over the age of 12, 70.6 per cent have received at least one dose of vaccine and 28.6 per cent have been fully vaccinated — or 24.3 per cent of Alberta's total population.

Demand for first doses has fallen significantly in recent weeks. Of the 51,835 vaccine doses given Saturday, 45,160 were second doses.

Alberta is approaching its Stage 3 reopening date of July 1, which will see most remaining public health restrictions lifted.