Alberta reports 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Of Alberta's total population about 58.7 per cent have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Alberta surpassed the 1,000 new daily case mark for the first time in months as the province reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday's update, the province had not reported a number over 1,000 since May 15.

One additional COVID-19 death was also reported Wednesday, bringing the pandemic total in the province to 2,356.

The province is continuing to see growth in case numbers, active cases, hospitalizations and positivity rate.

The new reported cases were detected on tests with a positivity rate of 9.31 per cent. Labs also found 721 cases of variants of concern through screening positive tests.

As of Wednesday, 235,822 Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations from the disease increased by 26 since Tuesday's update. There are now 284 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including 59 in ICU. Just one week ago that number was 184.

Of those currently hospitalized for COVID-19, about 80 per cent are unvaccinated, four per cent are partially vaccinated and 16 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Active cases have increased to 8,496 across the province.

Here's how active cases break down regionally:

Edmonton zone: 2,667

Calgary zone: 2,572

North zone: 1,328

South zone: 1,035

Central zone: 874

Unknown: 20

Of the 8,496 active cases, 6,925 are variants of concern.

As of the latest update, 77.5 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 69 per cent have had two doses. Of the province's total population about 58.7 per cent have had both doses of vaccine.