Alberta RCMP investigating deaths of mother and her toddler as homicides

HINTON, Alta. — Alberta RCMP say its major crimes unit is investigating the deaths of a mother and her 16-month-old toddler as homicides.

Mounties in Hinton, Alta., say the pair were reported missing on Thursday night from the community 290 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Police say the bodies of the mother and her child have since been found.

RCMP say a 53-year-old man was arrested Friday in Hinton and remains in custody.

There was no word on any charges.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2021

The Canadian Press