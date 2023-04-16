Alberta RCMP to provide update on death of officer killed en route to noise complaint

SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — The RCMP is set to provide an update on the vehicle crash that killed one of its Alberta-based officers last week.

Const. Harvinder Dhami, a member of the Strathcona County detachment east of Edmonton who was affectionately known as Harvey, died early Monday morning while driving to help other officers with a noise complaint.

The Mounties previously said Dhami's vehicle hit a large concrete barrier on a road northeast of Sherwood Park, Alta.

Detachment Supt. Dale Kendall is expected to provide more details on the crash, which remains under investigation, at an afternoon news conference.

The RCMP is also slated to provide details on Dhami's regimental funeral, the date of which has not yet been announced.

The news conference is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. MDT.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press