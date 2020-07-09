Alberta RCMP charge man with attempted murder after Mountie beaten with club

COLD LAKE, Alta. — RCMP say a man faces two dozen criminal charges, including attempted murder, after a Mountie was beaten with a club.

Police say an officer was trying to make an arrest on Tuesday after a stolen vehicle was spotted in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Cold Lake, Alta.

Investigators say the officer was punched and then repeatedly beaten with his own service baton.

They say the Mountie's injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

RCMP say someone then smashed the window of a nearby vehicle, threatened the driver with a knife and the baton, and drove away before being arrested later.

Police say Travis Peter Slipchuk of Bonnyville, Alta., also faces charges of assault with a weapon, theft of a weapon from a peace officer and theft of a vehicle.

On Wednesday, Sgt. Ryan Howrish of the Cold Lake RCMP thanked people in the community for helping the injured Mountie and providing witness evidence.

"An incident like this highlights the unpredictable and dangerous situations we face on a daily basis," he said in a release.

Police say following a bail hearing, Slipchuk, 44, has been remanded into custody.

He is next to appear in Cold Lake provincial court on July 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2020

The Canadian Press