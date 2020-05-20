Alberta ramps up COVID screening, isolation checks for international arrivals

EDMONTON — Alberta is ramping up screening of international visitors to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Jason Kenney says that starting immediately foreign travellers arriving at airports in Edmonton and Calgary will have their temperature checked using an infrared camera.

They must also provide a detailed plan on how they plan to self-isolate for 14 days.

In two weeks, a similar screening process will be set up at the United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta.

Kenney says 90 per cent of land arrivals from the U.S. come through Coutts, which is just north of Montana.

Kenney says everyone screened will get a follow-up phone call three days after their arrival to make sure they are following the self-isolation plan and have the means to do so.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2020

The Canadian Press