Alberta promises more officers for rural municipalities with provincial police plan

CALGARY — The Alberta government continues to make its case for a provincial police force, saying it would add hundreds of front-line officers to small detachments.

The United Conservative government outlined its blueprint for more police in rural Alberta today.

It says 275 front-line police officers would be added to Alberta's 42 smallest detachments.

Justice Minister Tyler Shandro says the proposed model would have 65 to 85 community detachments that would have a minimum of 10 police officers and a maximum of 80 officers working in them.

The plan also includes service-hub detachments with between 48 and 192 officers, as well as three urban detachments to serve larger communities and function as regional headquarters.

Earlier this year, the Rural Municipalities of Alberta said it supports keeping the RCMP and opposes the idea of a provincial police force because it fails to demonstrate how it would increase service levels in rural areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press