Alberta premier says there will be review of emails between her office, Crown prosecutors

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she has called for a review that she says will examine emails between her office and Crown prosecutors.

Smith said Saturday – on Corus Entertainment's Your Province, Your Premier radio program — that she has ordered the independent public service to do a review of emails sent by her office, which will be conducted alongside the IT department.

CBC previously reported that a staffer in Smith's office sent a series of emails to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, challenging prosecutors' assessment and direction on cases stemming from the Coutts border blockades and protests.

The emails were sent last fall, according to sources whom CBC has agreed not to identify because they fear they could lose their jobs. CBC has not seen the emails.

Smith said there are hundreds of Crown prosecutors and she has 34 staffers in her office, which means it is likely the review will take the entire weekend.

"As soon as we see if the emails exist, then we'll make sure that we have a presentation to the public. We'll know next week" Smith said.

The premier also confirmed that she had called an emergency caucus meeting to take place Saturday.

"I want my caucus to understand the nature of the story," she said.

Last week, Smith's office issued a statement saying she used "imprecise" language after two instances when she said she had contacted Crown prosecutors.

