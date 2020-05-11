Alberta premier questions arrest of pandemic lockdown protester at legislature

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney wants answers after a man protesting public health lockdown orders was arrested outside the legislature over the weekend.

“The right to peaceful protest is a fundamental right that includes both the freedoms of speech and assembly," Kenney said in a statement Monday.

"We understand that a number of peaceful protests have occurred outside the legislature since a public health emergency was invoked, where protesters observed physical distancing guidelines largely without incident.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Yesterday was the first time an arrest occurred."

Kenney stressed that while elected leaders don't direct front-line law enforcement, "we are inquiring why an arrest occurred yesterday, but not at previous protests.

"If we are not satisfied with the explanation, the government will modify public health orders to clarify that it is acceptable for individuals who are respecting physical distancing guidelines to be present in outdoor public venues, including for the purpose of protesting."

On videos posted to Facebook, the man is seen sitting on the edge of the legislature fountain protesting the orders on Sunday.

He speaks through a bullhorn for a few minutes. He and other protesters around him appear to keep the mandated two-metre distance from each other, as per COVID-19 public health orders.

At one point, three legislature sheriffs walk up and surround the man.

They ask him for his identification and he refuses, after which they grab him by the arms and legs and haul him away. Supporters nearby jeer at the officers and members of the Edmonton police.

An Edmonton police spokesman said the man faces two charges under the Public Health Act for obstructing officers by refusing to provide identification and for participating in a public gathering of more than 15 people.

Story continues

Alberta Justice, which oversees the sheriffs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A 15-person maximum rule was also put in to deal with the pandemic. It is to remain in place even as the province moves forward Thursday with opening up stores, hair salons and other businesses.

Recent numbers suggest the province is flattening the rate of infections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2020.

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press