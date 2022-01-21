Premier Jason Kenney says early signs suggest Alberta has surpassed peak COVID cases

CALGARY — Premier Jason Kenney says there are early signs Alberta has "reached and surpassed" peak COVID-19 cases in the fifth wave as provincial hospitalizations surge to numbers never seen before.

But Kenney warned that while cases are likely to decline, hospitalizations will continue to increase and put more pressure on an already overwhelmed health system.

"If the (Omicron) variant performs in Alberta like it has in jurisdictions all around the world, we can reasonably expect that we may now be beginning on the downslope of transmission," he said Thursday from Calgary.

Kenney said the "encouraging news" comes from wastewater modelling that shows many communities in the province with less transmission, in addition to declining test positivity rates.

"Based on the velocity of growth, we do know ... there will be a lag between the peak in infections and the peak in hospitalizations," said Kenney, estimating a two-week delay. "We can reasonably expect to see 1,500 or more COVID patients in non-ICU beds."

To prepare for a swell of hospitalizations, the government said it is building additional bed capacity, maximizing the workforce with nursing students and opening COVID-19 community clinics.

There were more than 1,130 people in hospital Thursday for COVID-19 in the province, with 108 receiving intensive care. Hospitalizations are higher than at any other point of the pandemic.

Alberta Health Services CEO Dr. Verna Yiu said the number of patients receiving care for COVID-19 has increased by about 40 per cent over the last week. Admissions to intensive care have jumped by about 18 per cent.

There are also more health-care staff having to isolate than in previous waves, Yiu added.

"It has been a long two years, but now is not the time to let your guard down," she said.

"This is not another wave affecting only the unvaccinated ... while the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes is lower if you're fully immunized, we are still seeing breakthrough cases."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2022.

Alanna Smith, The Canadian Press