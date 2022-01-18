Alberta premier asks justice minister to 'step back' over phone call to police chief

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks after the United Conservative Party annual meeting in Calgary on Nov. 21. On Monday Kenney said he has asked Justice Minister Kaycee Madu to step back from his ministerial duties (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has asked Justice Minister Kaycee Madu to step back from his ministerial duties while an independent review examines if there was interference in the administration of justice after the minister phoned the Edmonton police chief regarding a distracted driving fine.

The request follows a CBC News story Monday that revealed Madu had phoned Edmonton police chief Dale McFee to discuss a distracted driving charge he was issued on March 10, 2021.

Kenney said Monday that Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage will act as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General during Minister Madu's leave of absence.

