Alberta pharmacy robberies on the rise during pandemic

Yaman Dakhel worked his first shift on Thursday at the Edmonton pharmacy where he was robbed at gunpoint by a masked man a week earlier.

It was the second daytime robbery at the drugstore in two weeks. The suspects are still at large.

"I am thinking — what's going to happen today," Dakhel told CBC News in between serving customers. "If a customer or someone comes in with a mask — is this just a regular customer or is this someone who is going to rob me?"

A week earlier, a gunman walked up to the counter and pointed his gun at Dakhel. He handed the pharmacist a written note demanding two narcotics, including the codeine-based cough syrup Cotridin, but soon lost patience.

"He climbed over the counter and … opened the safe and got what he wanted and then he asked me to open the cash till," Dakhel recalled. "He took all the bills and then he left."

The crime is one of 14 pharmacy robberies so far in Edmonton this year — up from eight last year.

This week, Calgary police issued a warning after thieves — many brandishing weapons while a second suspect guarded the door—robbed 21 pharmacies in three months. Prior to September, there was one drugstore robbery this year.

Pharmacist Mo Samara said he thinks COVID-19 is cutting off the illicit drug supply.

"Because of that people are desperate and people are trying to attain it through any means," said Samara, a pharmacist focused on additions and substance-use who owns four pharmacies in Edmonton.

He said mandatory masking meant to keep people safe has an unintentional side effect that increases the risk for stores.

"It's easier for people who want to commit crime to come in wearing a mask and not arouse suspicion," Samara said in an interview Thursday with CBC.

Calgary police say they don't know yet if they are dealing with a general crime trend or it's the work of specific people or groups.

"Thankfully, no pharmacy employees have been physically injured, but without a doubt these incidents have had a lasting impact on many of them," police said in a news release on Tuesday.

"Pharmacy employees are advised to take precautions while investigators search for suspects."

About 10 per cent of Samara's budget at his four pharmacies is now dedicated to security.

"It's almost like a bank now, to set up a pharmacy," said Samara who was robbed at gunpoint in 2015 and 2016.

"You know the number one protector of the public is the police so we hope that they receive the resources they need to keep us safe."

He praised the Alberta government for providing resources to tackle addictions.

Samara also blames the rise in robberies on a greater demand for Cotridin after stricter rules to prevent a surge in forged prescriptions was implemented in July.

In a statement, the Alberta Pharmacists' Association said it is working on prevention with Edmonton police and providing counselling services to members.