Alberta panel recommends no-fault auto insurance to address rising, costly premiums

EDMONTON — A panel is recommending Alberta restructure automobile insurance by abandoning costly court fights and moving to a collaborative no-fault model.

Chairman Chris Daniel says the change is needed to keep the insurance system sustainable while providing fair and timely compensation to those hurt in automobile collisions.

The panel was struck last December to recommend solutions to a steep rise in auto insurance premiums.

The panel says the main reason for increased costs is higher injury payouts characterized by adversarial courtroom conflict, fault-finding, delays, and duelling experts.

The panel’s proposal does not focus on blame and penalties, but rather on getting faster care and compensation for injured parties through arm’s-length adjudication and set benefits.

Finance Minister Travis Toews says he will strike another panel to hear from industry representatives and Albertans about moving to a no-fault model.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2020

