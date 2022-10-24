Alberta NDP resolutions could change the future of elections

Around 1,400 members attended the NDP's annual convention over the weekend where they voted on 76 resolutions that could be included in the party's election platform. (NDP - image credit)

Is lowering the provincial voting age a good idea? Alberta's NDP says yes.

At the party's annual convention over the weekend, members sifted through 76 resolutions focused on, among other things, the economy, health care and education in preparation for the next provincial election.

Over the three days of debate, resolutions that were passed include addressing issues with emergency medical services (EMS) —including the number of red alerts and ambulance shortages across the province — by offering paramedics with casual position full-time positions.

Delegates passed more than 10 resolutions, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they will make it into the party's election platform.

"We had a resolution today to talk about how do we repair the EMS system and that's something I think Albertans are talking about across the province," said Rakhi Pancholi, MLA for Edmonton-Whitemud.

"The resolutions are really focusing our agenda and our plans for the upcoming election. It's taking the top priorities that we're hearing from Albertans and from our members."

Alberta NDP delegates also tried to tackle the high prices of groceries. They passed a resolution for the NDP to call on the UCP to work directly with the opposition and create an all-party committee on food affordability and routine government reporting on grocery prices.

The provincial NDP caucus also passed a resolution saying they will also revisit consultation on the UCP curriculum within 100 days of forming government.

The resolution is intended to ensure evaluation and revision of the K-12 curricula will occur within every ten years to ensure the most up-to-date content and teaching methods are used.

Other resolutions related to class sizes, protecting agricultural lands, the voting age, recycling, labour legislation, truth and reconciliation calls to action and support for municipalities were passed.

"That was amazing to hear, because we actually had a number of high school students who were advocating on their own behalf,"said NDP member Liz Dolcemore. "It's great to see the next generation coming and stepping up and getting involved."

The Alberta NDP also passed the creation of seniors advocate resolution which outlines restoring the seniors' advocate position that was axed by the UCP. The advocate's role includes assisting seniors in navigating individual issues and investigating complaints about facilities and providers of continuing care.