Alberta meat processing plant that is linked to largest COVID-19 outbreak in Canada to reopen in early May

The Cargill meat-packing plant near High River, Alta. — the location of the largest COVID-19 outbreak linked to a single site in Canada — will reopen with one shift beginning May 4, the company announced Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the facility has been linked with 1,167 cases, 759 of whom are workers.

One worker in her 60s has died and her husband was hospitalized with the illness.

More to come.