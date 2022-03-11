Alberta man in hospital after being shot by RCMP following 'confrontation,' police say

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been notified of a police shooting in the northern Alberta, and the internal RCMP review process is underway, police say. (CBC - image credit)

An Alberta man, suspected of being involved in a fatal shooting, is in hospital after an RCMP officer shot him Wednesday night, following a "confrontation," police say. Alberta's police watchdog is now investigating the incident.

Around 7:15 p.m., Bonnyville RCMP responded to a complaint about a fatal shooting on Kehewin Cree Nation, 185 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, police said in a news release.

Several hours later, Mounties from the detachment, as well as members of the Cold Lake RCMP police dog service, were outside a house. Police were looking for a 22-year-old man, who, police say, was a suspect of a fatal shooting.

The man exited the house and a "confrontation" ensued, during which officers — the RCMP did not specify how many — fired their service guns, police said.

Officers on scene administered first aid. Paramedics arrived and the man was eventually airlifted to a hospital in Edmonton, where he remains, police said. No officers were injured.

The RCMP is still in control of the investigation into the alleged fatal shooting on Kehewin Cree Nation, and further details will be released at a later time, police said.

Bonnyville RCMP have contained the area where the officer-involved shooting occurred, and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) — the province's police oversight body — is investigating.

Alberta RCMP has also notified the province's director of law enforcement, who is charge of various provincial policing duties including oversight, and an internal RCMP review process is underway, police say.

The internal review is separate from the ASIRT investigation. The RCMP review will review training, policy, police response and the duty status of the officers involved to get a "full account" of what happened, police said.