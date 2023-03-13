Alberta man in custody after child robbed of food by person carrying axe

COALDALE, Alta. — A southern Alberta man is in custody after a report that a nine-year-old was robbed of food by a person armed with an axe.

RCMP in Coaldale responded to the call Saturday afternoon.

They say officers were on scene within minutes and arrested a man at a nearby residence.

Police say no one was injured, but the suspect was alleged to be failing to comply with conditions relating to a previous conviction of a robbery in Lethbridge, Alta.

A 22-year-old man of Standoff, Alta., has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lethbridge on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press

