Alberta man charged with manslaughter in death of 5-year-old boy in foster care

The accused is expected for a first appearance in court this Thursday. (CBC News - image credit)

A Leduc County man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a five-year-old boy.

Darren Gardner, 47, was charged on Oct. 14, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday. Court records show the man has been charged with one count of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The charges stem from a June 2022 incident in which officers were sent to help EMS with the death of a boy at a rural residence near Leduc.

Five-year-old Patience Noskiye was living in foster care at the home at the time of his death. RCMP say Gardner was a caregiver.

The initial cause of death was unknown and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Leduc General Investigative Section was brought in to assist, police said.

Gardner has been released from custody, RCMP said. He is expected in court Thursday at the Alberta Court of Justice in Leduc.

Alberta Children and Family Services said the ministry is fully co-operating with the RCMP investigation.

"My heart goes out to every family member, friend, and loved one who is grieving this unimaginable loss," Minister Searle Turton said in a statement.

"This situation is devastating, and I know this pain and grief will linger for a lifetime."

No review has yet been published from the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate, who is tasked to investigate deaths of children in care.

The office is required to publish a report within a year of notification of death.