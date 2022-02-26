Alberta lifting almost all remaining COVID-19 restrictions March 1

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the move to Step 2 of lifting restrictions while in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Saturday. (CBC - image credit)

Almost all remaining public health restrictions in Alberta will be lifted on Tuesday as the province proceeds with the second phase of moving to an endemic approach to COVID-19.

Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement Saturday during a ribbon-cutting at the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

The "vast majority" of remaining public health measures will be lifted as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Kenney said.

That includes all social gathering limits, remaining school requirements, youth screening for entertainment and sport activities, capacity limits at large and entertainment venues, and mandatory work-from-home requirements.

Indoor masking will no longer be required.

However, masking will still be mandated in higher-risk settings including public transit, inside Alberta Health Services facilities, and in continuing-care settings, Kenney said during the news event.

"It seems fitting that we are here at a hospital to talk about COVID, where so many individual battles against that disease have been fought," Kenney said,

"Fortunately, all signs here and across the world suggest that the worst of COVID-19 is behind us. The pressure on our health-care system is easing as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are declining."

The Alberta government's three-step plan to lifting restrictions had Step 2 beginning on March 1, if hospitalizations were still trending downward.

As of Friday, there were 1,259 people in hospital for COVID-19, including 88 in intensive care.

Provincial data shows non-ICU hospitalizations have been generally declining for over two weeks, while the number of ICU admissions has dropped almost 30 per cent in the past week.

The premier had forecast the shift to Step 2 earlier this week.

On Monday, via Twitter, Kenney said the provincial government would announce a decision about proceeding to Step 2 on Saturday, Feb. 26.

"We will make a prudent decision based on the latest data," Kenney said at the time, adding that data was showing a decline in the Omicron wave, as well as pressure on hospitals.

"Damaging restrictions should not last one day longer than necessary to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed."

Under Step 1, which started Feb. 9, Alberta removed the restrictions exemption program — the province's version of the vaccine passport — and "most associated restrictions."

Capacity limits in "large facilities" and entertainment venues were extended, and food and beverage consumption was allowed in seats.

Mandatory masking requirements in schools, and for children under 13 in all settings, were removed Feb. 14.

But there were still restrictions in place for "food-serving entities" and physical distancing between people from different households was encouraged.