Alberta legislature sitting to kick off with focus on rights bill, transgender policy

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government is set to start its fall sitting with a focus on bills that the Opposition NDP says are aimed at catering to “fringe” elements of Smith’s United Conservative Party.

Up first, a revamp of the Alberta Bill of Rights announced last month, and soon to follow restrictions on transgender people detailed by Smith on social media in January.

The sitting begins Monday, days before UCP members are scheduled to gather in Red Deer to vote on Smith’s leadership.

Government house leader Joseph Schow said the sitting could see 13 government bills that aim to answer demands Smith has been hearing from Albertans at party town halls, local events and rodeos, and from chambers of commerce.

“I think these bills represent what we’re hearing from Albertans,” he said in an interview.

Among the changes to the Bill of Rights, Smith has said she wants to reinforce Albertans' right to refuse vaccinations.

Smith has also said she plans to restrict access to gender-affirming health care for transgender youth, ban transgender participation in female sports, and require parental consent or notification for sex education and changes to pronouns and names for students in schools.

At a news conference Friday, Schow declined to say whether the government is preparing to invoke the notwithstanding clause, which is a rarely used provision that allows governments to override certain sections of the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.

Saskatchewan previously invoked the clause to enforce parental consent for students using preferred names pronouns in its schools.

Schow said it's at the government's disposal if necessary.

"We are going to move forward with this legislation. It's that important," he said.

Even though Naheed Nenshi leads the NDP, he does not hold a seat in the legislature.

He will need to watch the proceedings remotely or from the public gallery and lob criticisms from the building’s marbled hallways.

NDP house leader Christina Gray told reporters Friday the government's priorities ignore pressing concerns about affordability, public safety and housing.

“The very first legislation will be a Bill of Rights Act that has not been asked for, and many have said might just be symbolic or might be problematic with our court system, as well as that attack on vulnerable children,” said Gray.

“We need to see a government that's working for the province of Alberta — not just trying to win a leadership race,” said Gray.

Instead of introducing omnibus legislation incorporating multiple ministries, Schow said there will be three pieces of legislation from Health, Education and his Ministry of Tourism and Sport.

Colin Aitchison, senior consultant at Enterprise Canada and a former UCP press secretary, said Smith has found a formula to cultivate support among a base that has been historically difficult to please.

"It's a delicate line to walk. Go too far one way you risk alienating the public. You go too far the other way, you risk alienating that base in the party," said Aitchison.

Alberta conservatives have been known to turf their leaders. In 2022, former UCP premier Jason Kenney stepped away from the job after getting just over 51 per cent support.

"At least early on, (Smith) is shifting towards appeasing that base, which will decide if she keeps her job or not in a week," said Aitchison.

"There's definitely legislation geared towards serving up red meat, for lack of a better term, to the base of the United Conservative Party," said Aitchison of expected legislation.

When asked how Schow expects members at the party's annual general meeting to vote in Smith's leadership review, he said she has his support.

"She's going to crush it," said Schow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.

Lisa Johnson, The Canadian Press