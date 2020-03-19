Alberta legislature to introduce bill clarifying emergency rules on COVID-19

EDMONTON — The alberta legislature is to hold a rare Friday sitting to pass legislation to streamline emergency powers during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Government house leader Jason Nixon says the bill is meant to ensure better co-ordinate the province and municipalities as the province works to reduce the spread of the virus.

Nixon says that it is the only planned emergency legislation tied to the outbreak, but adds things can change quickly.

He says the legislature is to continue sitting next week, but with a reduced schedule of legislation.

Opposition house leader Heather Sweet says the NDP's overarching goal is to help the government pass whatever is necessary to help Albertans during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The pandemic has upended the normal course of business in the house — the government passed its 2020-21 budget in one night this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020

The Canadian Press