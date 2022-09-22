Alberta judge ponders expanding fatality inquiry into death of starved Calgary teen

CALGARY — An Alberta judge looking into the death of a Calgary teen who weighed only 37 pounds when he died has suggested her inquiry might have to be expanded to include witnesses from British Columbia.

Alexandru Radita died in May 2013 of bacterial sepsis brought on by complications due to untreated diabetes and starvation.

His parents, who moved from B.C. to Alberta, were found guilty of first-degree murder in 2017.

Witnesses at their trial testified that the couple refused to accept that their son had diabetes and failed to treat his disease, as well as that he was placed in foster care before eventually being returned to his parents.

Judge Sharon Van de Veen is attempting to determine what could have been done to save the boy's life and prevent other cases like this from happening again.

She says there were government officials involved throughout the child's life, including child and family services in B.C., and it might be necessary to expand the inquiry in order to find out why there was no sharing of information between the two provinces.

