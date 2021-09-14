Alberta introducing printable COVID-19 vaccination card

The Alberta government is introducing a printable proof of vaccination card. (Government of Alberta - image credit)

Albertans will be able to print card-size copies of their COVID-19 vaccination records starting Sept. 16, the government announced Tuesday.

The same information will be available to show on phones and tablets, the province said in a news release.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro encouraged Albertans to sign up for MyHealth Records so they can download their vaccination records.

"We continue to make it easier for Albertans to securely access their health information, including immunization records, in the palm of their hand any time and anywhere through MyHealth Records," Shandro said in a statement.

"More Albertans are signing up for this tool every day to access their health information, and if you haven't done so already, I encourage you to sign up now."

People are advised to plan ahead and save their proof of vaccination card on their phone, or print it out, before the date they expect to need it. MyHealth Records may experience high traffic volume before major events and long weekends, the news release said.

Albertans looking to access MyHealth Records must first have a MyAlberta Digital ID. A MyAlberta Digital ID account can be created at account.alberta.ca using an Alberta driver's licence or identification card.

More than 110,000 Albertans have created their MyHealth Records account in the last three weeks, bringing the total number of users to about 910,000.