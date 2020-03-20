Alberta to house homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

Premier Jason Kenney has pledged to provide funding to help shelter homeless people in Alberta.

The province will secure locations and work with community and social services, he said Friday.

"I am pleased to inform the House that the emergency management committee of cabinet accepted recommendations this morning to work with the cities, to provide services at and funding support for alternative locations for the homeless shelters, as well as back-up locations for prospective quarantines for the homeless," Kenney said in the legislature.

The premier made the announcement during question period amid criticism of the way the province is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding announcement came less than a day after Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson called out the province for what he said was a slow response to dealing with the city's homeless population.

More to come.