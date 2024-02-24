Alberta to host world junior hockey championship in 2027

EDMONTON — The world junior hockey championship is returning to Alberta.

Hockey Canada says the province will host the world juniors in 2027. No cities or venues for the tournament have been set.

Alberta last hosted the world juniors in 2022 in Edmonton. Ottawa will host the event next year while the 2026 tournament will take place in Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minn.

Hockey Canada also announced that Alberta will host this year's world para hockey championship at WinSport Arena in Calgary from May 4-12 and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup at Rogers Place in Edmonton from Aug. 5-10.

Alberta will host the Hlinka Gretzky Cup again in 2026 and some Canada-U. S. women's rivalry series games in 2025 and 2026.

The announcement included an $11-million commitment from the Alberta government to host the events throughout the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press