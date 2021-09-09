Alberta health minister to address COVID crisis; Calgary cancels non-urgent surgeries

EDMONTON — Alberta’s top health officials are set to speak this afternoon to address a COVID-19 crisis that has now led to a total cancellation of non-emergency surgeries in Calgary.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro was set to speak alongside Dr. Verna Yiu, the head of Alberta Health Services, and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health.

The availability comes as thousands of new COVID-19 infections have swamped the health-care system and pushed intensive care space to the brink of capacity.

Alberta has seen more than 1,000 new cases on average each day for the last two weeks, with more than 600 people in hospital, 147 of whom are in intensive care.

To free up resources, up to 60 per cent of non-emergency surgeries were cancelled last week provincewide, and Calgary announced Wednesday all such operations were put on hold for the rest of the week.

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says this was an entirely foreseen and avoidable crisis, but one that became inevitable through inaction and poor communication by Premier Jason Kenney and his government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press